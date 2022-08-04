Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.99. 6,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

