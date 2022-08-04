Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Republic Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.77 to $4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $141.54. 1,125,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,419. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2,182.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

