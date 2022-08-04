Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 4th (ADC, ALE, AMD, BLBD, CMLS, CNDT, CRUS, CXW, DENN, ENTG)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 4th:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
