Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 4th (ADC, ALE, AMD, BLBD, CMLS, CNDT, CRUS, CXW, DENN, ENTG)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 4th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

