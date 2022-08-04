Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regal Rexnord Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share.

RRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of RRX opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $333,305,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

