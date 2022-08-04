Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $60.00.

7/22/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens to $66.00.

7/11/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $52.00.

7/7/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

TCBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,618. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

