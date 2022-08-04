Reserve (RSV) Achieves Market Cap of $28.91 Million

Reserve (RSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Reserve has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Reserve coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and $63,759.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,630.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Reserve Profile

Reserve (RSV) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reserve

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.