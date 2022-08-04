Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Trading Up 6.7%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$75.44 and last traded at C$75.30. Approximately 244,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 772,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.45.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0758341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

