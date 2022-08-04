Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Trading Up 6.7%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$75.44 and last traded at C$75.30. Approximately 244,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 772,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.58.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.45.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
