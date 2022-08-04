Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 59 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PEP traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.17. 72,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

