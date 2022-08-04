Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. National Grid accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,573,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

