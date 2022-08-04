Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $283.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.