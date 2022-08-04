Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 1,374 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,031,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 2.7 %

INTC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

