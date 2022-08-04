Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,567. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.