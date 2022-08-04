Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 2,716 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.29. 281,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.16.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.