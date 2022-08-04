Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 16,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

