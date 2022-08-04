Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.19. 9,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.59 and a 200-day moving average of $324.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

