Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Technology accounts for 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ROM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,946. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

