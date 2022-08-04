Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %
BX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.51. 35,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
