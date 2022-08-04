Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

BX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.51. 35,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

