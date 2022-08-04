Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

C traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 285,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,622,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

