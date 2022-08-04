Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $640,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.78. 8,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,507. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

