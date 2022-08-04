Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned about 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,753,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of USD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 20,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,385. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

