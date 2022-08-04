Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $464,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
NYSE ALLY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 17,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,276. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.
Ally Financial Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
