Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $687,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 99,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,861. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

