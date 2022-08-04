Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 32,823 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned about 0.71% of KemPharm worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KemPharm by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in KemPharm by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Trading Down 1.9 %

KMPH traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

About KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.