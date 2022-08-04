Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 87,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

