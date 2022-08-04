Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

