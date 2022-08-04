Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.13. 12,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,257. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

