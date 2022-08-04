Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

