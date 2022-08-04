Reviewing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 23.28% 7.15% 0.98% TriCo Bancshares 29.83% 10.42% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 3.26 $11.15 million $1.08 12.98 TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 4.57 $117.65 million $3.46 13.30

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through 12 full service and one limited-service banking offices with seven full-service and one limited-service offices located in Indiana; five offices situated in Ohio; one full-service banking office and four other branch offices are located in Richmond, Indiana; two other offices in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; two offices in Sidney and Ohio; two offices in Piqua and one office in Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

