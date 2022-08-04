Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 32197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

