Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 7,484 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 162,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 228,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 338,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.