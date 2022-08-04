RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.90.

RingCentral Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

