Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE RITM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.
Rithm Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RITM. StockNews.com raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Rithm Capital Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
