RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Separately, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $501,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

PPYAU stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

