RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.11% of AIB Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

AIB stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AIB Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

