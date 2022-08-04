RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $700,000.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVSU remained flat at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Western Acquisition Ventures Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

