RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,749 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 357,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

