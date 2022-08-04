RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

FRC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

