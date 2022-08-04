RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.9% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 960,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,003,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.



