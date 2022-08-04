RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,029 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.30. 58,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.91. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

