RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Target Global Acquisition I stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,381. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

