RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OmniLit Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

