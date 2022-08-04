RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,214 Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Canna-Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

CNGL remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

