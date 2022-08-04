RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $297.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,339. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $281.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

