RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

