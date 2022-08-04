Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 4.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 960,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,003,508. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

