Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $424.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.