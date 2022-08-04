Riverpark Capital Management LLC Takes $4.74 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. Netflix makes up approximately 2.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.79. 150,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,197. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

