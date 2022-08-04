RMB Capital Management LLC Has $27.55 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CDW worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $181.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.