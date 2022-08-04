RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,713 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Motco increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $208.54 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

