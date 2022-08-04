Robert W. Baird Boosts Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $25.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Resources Connection Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RGP stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.
Resources Connection Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
Further Reading
