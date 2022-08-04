Robert W. Baird Boosts Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $25.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Resources Connection by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Resources Connection by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

